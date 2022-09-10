You are here: HomeSports2022 09 10Article 1620500

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus is worth 70 million euros says former Ajax defender Keje Molenaar

On Wednesday evening, Ajax achieved the perfect start to the Champions League campaign at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Rangers FC was defeated 4-0 by the Dutch giants.

Black Stars midfielder started the game as a striker and performed wonderfully. Kudus scored and also grabbed an assist against the Scottish club.

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder was named the man of the match by UEFA.

Reacting to Mohammed Kudus' performance against Rangers former Ajax defender Keje Molenaar said "I think Kudus is now so far that he will really break through at Ajax,"

“He played really well. He will soon be able to bring in only seventy million euros," he added.

