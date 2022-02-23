Mohammed Kudus in Ajax squad for UCL tie against Benfica

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Ajax squad for the clash against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League tonight.
The four-time Champions League winners will play the Portuguese outfit at the Estádio da Luz.
The former FC Nordjaelland star who picked up an injury in November 2021 has recovered and is in contention to play in the Round 16 for his side.
Ajax coach Erick Ten Hag announcing his squad for the game included the Ghanaian midfielder but it is unknown whether he will play a part.
Full squad:
Remko Pasveer
Andre Onana
Jay Gorter
Lisandro Martínez
Nico Tagliafico
Noussair Mazraoui
Daley Blind
Perr Schuurs
Jurriën Timber
Devyne Rensch
Edson Álvarez
Davy Klaassen
Ryan Gravenberch
Mohamed Daramy
Steven Berghuis
Dusan Tadic
Sébastien Haller
Antony Matheus
Danilo Danilo Pereira da Silva
Mohammed Kudus
Kenneth Taylor
Victor Jensen