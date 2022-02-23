You are here: HomeSports2022 02 23Article 1475894

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus in Ajax squad for UCL tie against Benfica

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Ajax squad for the clash against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

The four-time Champions League winners will play the Portuguese outfit at the Estádio da Luz.

The former FC Nordjaelland star who picked up an injury in November 2021 has recovered and is in contention to play in the Round 16 for his side.

Ajax coach Erick Ten Hag announcing his squad for the game included the Ghanaian midfielder but it is unknown whether he will play a part.

Full squad:

Remko Pasveer

Andre Onana

Jay Gorter

Lisandro Martínez

Nico Tagliafico

Noussair Mazraoui

Daley Blind

Perr Schuurs

Jurriën Timber

Devyne Rensch

Edson Álvarez

Davy Klaassen

Ryan Gravenberch

Mohamed Daramy

Steven Berghuis

Dusan Tadic

Sébastien Haller

Antony Matheus

Danilo Danilo Pereira da Silva

Mohammed Kudus

Kenneth Taylor

Victor Jensen