Mohammed Kudus in Ajax squad for UCL tie against Benfica

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Ajax squad for the clash against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League tonight.



The four-time Champions League winners will play the Portuguese outfit at the Estádio da Luz.



The former FC Nordjaelland star who picked up an injury in November 2021 has recovered and is in contention to play in the Round 16 for his side.



Ajax coach Erick Ten Hag announcing his squad for the game included the Ghanaian midfielder but it is unknown whether he will play a part.



Full squad:



Remko Pasveer



Andre Onana



Jay Gorter



Lisandro Martínez



Nico Tagliafico



Noussair Mazraoui



Daley Blind



Perr Schuurs



Jurriën Timber



Devyne Rensch



Edson Álvarez



Davy Klaassen



Ryan Gravenberch



Mohamed Daramy



Steven Berghuis



Dusan Tadic



Sébastien Haller



Antony Matheus



Danilo Danilo Pereira da Silva



Mohammed Kudus



Kenneth Taylor



Victor Jensen