Mohammed Kudus gets high rating after top performance in Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus was the star of Ajax's stunning 4-0 win over Rangers FC in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.



The Black Stars midfielder received the highest rating, along with Jurrin Timber and Calvin Bassey.



Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder started Mohammed Kudus in the striking position and benched Brian Brobbey. The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder repaid that faith with a superb performance and a goal in the 33rd minute.



Before tonight's game, Mohammed Kudus hasn't started any game for Ajax. He made some cameos in the Dutch top flights that caused the player to explore a transfer out of the club.



Kudus was rated 8 and named man of the match by Uefa.



Below is the rating:



Remko Pasveer 7



Devyne Rensch 7,5



Jurriën Timber 8



Calvin Bassey 8



Daley Blind 7



Edson Álvarez 7,5



Kenneth Taylor 7



Steven Berghuis 7,5



Dusan Tadic 7



Mohammed Kudus 8



Steven Bergwijn 7,5



Coach Alfred Schreuder 8