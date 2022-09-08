Mohammed Kudus equals Dede Ayew's 11-year record in the UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, has equalled Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew's record in the UEFA Champions League after scoring and assisting in Ajax's big win over Rangers on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.



Kudus put on a show in Ajax's 4-0 win over Rangers in their Group A opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena, assisting Steven Berghuis before scoring a brilliant solo goal while playing as a false 9.



Kudus has now become the second Ghanaian to score and assist in a Champions League game, following Andre Ayew's feat for Olympique Marseille against Borussia Dortmund in 2011.



Kudus Mohammed's stunning strike was also his first Champions League goal, and he was named man-of-the-match after the game.



Ajax now lead their group with 3 points, tied with Napoli, who dispatched Liverpool 4-1 on matchday one of the European competition.







