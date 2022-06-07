Mohammed Kudus: Ghana’s go-to man in AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: goal.com

Mohammed Kudus’ goal in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Central African Republic during Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier was his fourth in six qualifying matches for the Black Stars, underlying his growing status as his country’s go-to man in such matches.



The Ajax Amsterdam attacking midfielder scored a beautiful goal, striking a low shot just outside the box with his left foot which beat Aladun Kolimba in the Central African Republic goal following a neat exchange of passes on the right side of the Black Stars attack.



This was the second goal in as many matches for the 21-year-old who was also on target as Ghana beat Madagascar 3-0 in their opening match of the qualifiers at Cape Coast Stadium on June 1.



Kudus’ tendency to make forward runs has been credited with his impressive goal return and this was on show last week when his run in the box saw him open the scoring for the Black Stars against Madagascar as well as the strike against CAR.



The former Nordsjaelland player, who has five goals in 14 appearances for Ghana, scored on his debut in November 2019 when the then 19-year-old netted Ghana’s second goal in their 2-0 win over South Africa in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.



Thomas Partey had given Ghana a 35th minute lead before Kudus’ ferocious shot hit the roof of the net to make it 2-0 with 10 minutes as the youngster introduced himself to Black Stars supporters. It was yet another of his forward runs that earned him the goal.



He scored again in the return match in March 2021 during a 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana.



Kudus’ first goal at Cape Coast Stadium was his second for his country when he scored the opener in a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October 2021.



His linkup lay has been another positive aspect of his game at it was on show in this game when he combined well with Jordan Ayew before dribbling past his markers to score with a well-taken low drive.



It is not just goals that Kudus has added to Ghana, he is also adept at creating them, having provided three assists in six qualifiers.



His latest assist was the through pass to Osman Bukari to score Ghana’s third goal against Madagascar, in a game he received the highest rating, following up on the two that he set up for Nicholas Opoku and Abdul-Rahman Baba in the 3-1 win against Sao Tome and Principe in March 2021.



At 21, he still has a lot of room to improve, starting with the Kirin Cup in Japan later this week.



Kudus, who managed a goal and assist in 16 appearances for Ajax in all competitions in the just-concluded season, is also at a club well known for nurturing young talent, giving him an opportunity to refine his art ahead of the World Cup in November.