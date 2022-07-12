Mohammed Gargo appointed as Nsoatreman FC head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Nsoatreman FC promoted to GPL



Mohammed Gargo returns to topflight coaching



Boniface Ayipah unqualified to manage Nsoatreman in GPL



Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC have appointed former Ghana international, Mohammed Gargo as head coach.



Gargo joins the newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit on a two-year deal after fruitful negotiations and replaces Boniface Ayipah who qualified Nsoatreman FC to the topflight.



Coach Boniface Ayipah won't be able to lead Nsoatreman FC in the GPL due to a license issue.



Gargo was a member of the Ghanaian national team that won the gold medal at the FIFA U-17 World Championship in Italy in 1991 as well as the bronze medal in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.



Mohammed Gargo began his coaching career in February 2010 with New Edubiase United. In August of the same year, he moved on to Real Tamale United, where he remained until 2012, when the team was demoted from the Ghana Premier League.



He has worked with clubs like BA United, New Edubiase, RTU, Okwahu United, Tura Magic, African Stars and Steadfast FC.



