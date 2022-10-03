Mohammed Fuseini on target for Sturm Graz in big win against Austria Vienna

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Fuseini climbed off the bench to score for SK Sturm Graz in the team’s big win against Austrian Vienna on Sunday afternoon.



The young forward was named in his team’s matchday squad today but did not earn a place in the starting eleven.



Late in the final 10 minutes of the match, he was introduced to replace William Boving.



In injury time, Mohammed Fuseini was presented with a fantastic chance and made no mistake as he scored with a fine strike to seal a 3-0 victory for Sturm Graz.



Before his goals, strikes from Albian Ajeti and William Boving in the 14th and 58th minutes respectively put Sturm Graz in control of the match.



With his goal today, Mohammed Fuseini has two goals after making four appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.