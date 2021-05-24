Mohammed Buba Marwa: Why some Nigerians dey hail NDLEA under di general?

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 24 May 2021

Some Nigerians dey hail di Chairman of di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa on top social media.



Oga Marwa wey be former Lagos State Military Govnor begin trend for social media afta NDLEA recently announce say dem arrest one drug lord wit cocaine wey worth N8 billion naira for street value.



Many Nigerians say dis new oga make NDLEA be like new agency and e be one tin wey dey work for di kontri.



Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa wey resume duty as di Chairman of di agency wey dey fight drug barons and oda drug abuses inside Nigeria for January 2021 bin promise say di NDLEA under im watch go work to reduce di number of drug addicts and promise to improve di lives of di agency staff.



Less dan six months into im appointment, oga Marwa don prove im words to be true as di agency don arrest plenty suspects wey dey alleged to be drug lords and e also seize plenty kilograms of illegal drugs.



Dis na some of di ogbonge operations di agency don carry out since oga Marwa land office.



MAY



Di most recent na di 36 blocks of cocaine wey weigh 27.95 kilogrammes and cost over N8 billion for street value wey NDLEA bin seize for di Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos recently.



Di agency for inside statement say dem arrest di Brazil-based drug kingpin, Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku wey lead di syndicate for di airport on Friday, May 14, 2021



Dem explain say di suspect dey arrested on top accuse say e import 27.95kg of cocaine and e use one organised criminal gang, wey be expert in tagging and planting drugs for innocent travellers' luggage.



Based on intelligence, narcotic agents for di Muritala Mohammed International Airport bin seize di bag wen e land Lagos from GRU, Brazil, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Still for May, NDLEA for inside anoda ogbonge operation bin seize 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol wey weigh 2,498.2 kilogrammes for di Onne port, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.



Di seizure of di illegal drug wey dey packaged inside 1,387 cartons na during joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel.



Operatives of di NDLEA also raid some eateries for Jos, Plateau state wia dem gbab freshly baked cakes wey dem use cannabis sativa bake.



APRIL



For di Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and di Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano Operatives of di NDLEA bin seize consignments of heroin wit street value wey pass N10 billion.



Di agency arrest wanted suspected Abia major drug supplier Chibuike Apolos wit over 100kg cocaine, cannabis.



One Drug trafficker shit 97 wraps of cocaine afta dem gbab am Lagos airport.



Di agency catch two drug traffickers wit N264m cocaine for Abuja.



