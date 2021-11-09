Mohammed Anas reacts to TS Galaxy’s ‘Bad Luck’ claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Anas, has broken silence after he was released by the South African side, TS Galaxy for allegedly 'carrying bad luck'.



Earlier report filed by ghanasoccernet.com indicated that the 26-year-old has been shown the exit by Galaxy over a fear of the club getting relegated.



This is because all three clubs Anas has joined since his impressive two years with Maritzburg got relegated. Namely, Free State Stars, Polokwane, and Black Leopards.



Reacting to the unfortunate situation, he said, "Yesterday, a friend from Ghana called me and asked me about being cursed.



"Because I'm not on social media I phoned my wife to check for me.



"I then said to myself, if TS Galaxy are telling me that I'm cursed, was I the only player playing for a team that was relegated? No. Is it because I'm a foreigner?



"If I'm cursed, as a brother, you must help me. I have no one here, I only have my wife and my kids. I don't know why people are saying such things about me.



"Now I'm losing my job because of this, I'm scared. How are teams going to sign me? I don't know if I should stop playing football. What other job do I know? Football is what God gave me," he said.



Mohammed Anas added that new coach Sead Ramović could not reason for his exit.



"After hearing I was going to be released, I confronted the new coach. Even he couldn't give me the reason why I'm leaving."