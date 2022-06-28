Mohammed Alhassan names Ashantigold’s Yaw Annor as 2021/22 GPL best player

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has named Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor as the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League best player.



Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended domestic top-flight.



He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 21-year-old record.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Mohammed Alhassan eulogized Yaw Annor's performance in the just-ended season, naming him as the best player of the season.



“I played against both Frank Mbella and Yaw Annor and the truth of the matter is that Mbella is a typical striker and clinical. Yaw Annor is not a typical striker but he is clinical but he is also a player who is focused on scoring whenever he surges forward.



“Every coach would love to work with Yaw Annor considering his qualities. He being a winger and winning the goal king in Ghana is a plus for him. He is my best player of the season.”