Mohammed Alhassan is one of the best signings ever - Ex-Kotoko chief Opoku Nti

Sports News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Opoku Nti has praised the side after announcing the signing of defender Mohammed Alhassan.



The 30-year-old completed his move to the Porcupines Warriors on a year-and-a-half deal with an option of extending his stay at the club.



Alhassan parted ways with Hearts of Oak earlier this year after he was declared surplus to requirement.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Opoku Nti reiterated that the signing of Alhassan is one of the best the club has done in recent times and also highlighted his importance to the club.



“Mohammed Alhassan is one of the best signings Asante Kotoko has done in recent times," he said.



“We need to commend the management for signing such an experienced player.



“If you watch our matches recently, the defense has been our (Kotoko) major problem, especially with the way we concede goals.



“I believe with his experience at the national level and Hearts of Oak, he will be able to control our back line for us (Kotoko)," he added.



Mohammed Alhassan won the Premier League, two FA Cups and the Super Cup.