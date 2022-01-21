Mohammed Salisu reveals he is a Kotoko fan

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has disclosed Asante Kotoko is his favourite club in the Ghana Premier League.



Salisu said he has been supporting Asante Kotoko since he was a kid. He fell in love with the Porcupine Warriors because of his grandfather who played for Kotoko.



“I used to follow the Ghana Premier League and Asante Kotoko is a big club in Ghana and I used to go to the stadium to watch matches.”



“I had a sister who was selling food at the stadium so I used to go there to help her.”



“Stephen Oduro was a very good player. The fans used to call him darling boy. He was so good with the ball, fantastic player.”



“Yes, I’m a Kotoko fan, my grandfather is Salisu [ex-Kotoko player] so I used to watch Kotoko games every time,” he ended.



Asante Kotoko and Southampton are partners. As such, Salisu met with Kotoko officials when they visited Southampton last year.