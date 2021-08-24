Mohamed Polo interested in Asante Kotoko coaching job

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Polo has expressed interest in the vacant coaching job at Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Following the exit of Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto, the Porcupine Warriors are currently without a head coach.



Polo is quoted to have said on Otec FM that he will welcome an opportunity to coach Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Polo, however, advised the management of Kotoko to exercise due diligence in the hunt for a new technical head.



The former Hearts of Oak coach is confident that Kumasi Asante Kotoko will recover from the poor season they endured and challenge for trophies.



“Kotoko shouldn’t worry because I believe they will bounce back for us to see the competitiveness in our league, what they need is a good coach, and I can help if only they need my services. There are a lot of coaches in the system, they can also look for one who can help the team to grow.”



The 1982 AFCON winner appealed for time for the Nana Yaw Amponsah led management, stressing that he could replicate the successes of Herbert Mensah.



“I don’t think the management was bad, the fans need to have patience for them, Nana Yaw Amponsah is a dynamic young man who wants to take Ghana Football to another level just like Herbert Mensah did” he told Otec Sports in Kumasi.