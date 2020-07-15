Press Releases of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

MoMo Joint, new Ghanaian webseries to be premiered on Canadian VOD platform on 31st July

Green Lemon Production, the producers of Ghana’s widely acclaimed web series, Till Sunset is back with a special youth production christened ‘MOMO Joint’.



Following the success and wide acclamation of their first major work; Till Sunset which pulled thousands of movie fanatics to Silverbird Cinemas in February this year, the Ghanaian movie production firm is set to release another fun-packed and educative web series.



Momo Joint is a mini web series filled with drama, comedy and wit. According to the producer, Joseph Clef Aboah, this production is a reflection on our society through comedy and drama expressed with wit.



The project which has been in the pipeline since 2018 is finally coming into fruition following the COVID-19 which has halted cinema activities and has caused feature-length movies to go on a break.



Expected to be ready by end of July 2020, Momo Joint is a classically-produced web series which uses a blend of known faces and talented newbies to bring fun to Ghanaian homes.



The web series full of drama and comedy would focus on Kojovi and Atwee, two young business folks who are both mobile money vendors working at the same spot. The series centres on how they compete with each other to get clients and how their distinct backgrounds influence their businesses.



Though yet to be released, the official soundtrack for Momo joint has been received with applause and praise, paving way for the project itself to hit the ground running in August.



Momo Joint is expected to run 8 episodes for its first season with each episode running for between 6 to 10 minutes. This is expected to cover a duration of 2 months of showtime.



The production would be aired live on Aukiss Tv, a VOD platform in Canada and on Green Lemon Productions’ channel on Youtube with the first episode being premiered at 5PM on 31st July, 2020.



Read the synopsis of the project below and check out some photos from the production:



Momo Joint is a mini web series full of drama and comedy. Kojovi and Atwee are both mobile money vendors on the same joint. Kojovi is educated but very dumb whiles Atwee applies home wisdom with her school education.



Atwee gets costumers because of her costumer services, on the other hand, Kojovi tries to copy how Atwee treats her customers but kojovi is always kojovi with his wahala girlfriend Adoley the drama is endless.

