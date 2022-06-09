Mjallby AIF midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi disappointed by consistent Black Stars snub

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has expressed his disappointment in the lack of opportunity to play for the Black Stars.



The Mjallby AIF has made just one appearance for the senior national team in 2016 against South Africa in a friendly.



Despite his impressive outings at the club side, Adu Kofi has seen little time playing for the national team.



“I feel very disappointed [being away from Black Stars] because winning the league over there, doing what we can do and then playing every game," he told TV3.



“As a player, you will feel disappointed. My wish is to help the nation and I am always willing. You feel like you’re being rejected. When you’re watching, you feel like you’re doing it better than someone.”



Since moving to Europe in 2008, the 31-year-old, who began his career with Liberty Professionals, has made over 200 appearances.



Adu Kofi has four league championships, one with Nordsjaelland in Denmark and three in Sweden with Malmo (two) and AIK (one). He has also won two domestic cups.