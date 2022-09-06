You are here: HomeSports2022 09 06Article 1617830

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mixed reactions as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad to face Brazil, Nicaragua in friendlies

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Black Stars squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The squad included debutantes Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah and Inaki Williams.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey who is set to return from injury has been included in the squad as well as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori who makes a return to the squad.

Coach Otto Addo named Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh as the only local-based player in his latest squad for the friendlies which would be played this month.

However, some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the technical team for leaving out Joseph Paintsil and Abdul Salis Samed from the squad.

Some have also argued that the likes of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew shouldn’t have been included in the squad.

Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday September 23rd and play Nicaragua in four days time.

