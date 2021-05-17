Miss Universe 2021: Miss Mexico Andrew Meza win plus oda correct photos

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 17 May 2021

Mexican miss Andrea Meza don win crown as Miss Universe 2021 for ceremony wey shele for di United States.



Di 26-year-old beat di oda finalists from Brazil and Peru.



Di 69th edition of Miss Universe bin take place on Sunday evening for di US afta dem postpone di 2020 edition sake of coronavirus .



Na for Seminole Hard Rock hotel & Casino for Hollywood, Florida di event happun wey 74 beauty queens from around di world compete for di title.



Di hosts of di show be former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo along wit actor/presenter Mario Lopez.





Hosts: Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez



South Africa Zozibini Tunzi wey bin win di Miss Universe crown for 2019, serve as di longest running title holder sake of di coronavirus pandemic, as di ceremony on May 17, mark di end of her reign.







Two Queens: Miss Universe 2021 Andrea Mesa and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi as dem take selfie



In case you miss di pageant, checkout some fine foto dem of di event as Miss Mexico take win di crown.







Contestants for stage for di Miss Universe 2021 Pageant



Di oda two finalists: Peru and Brazil







Miss Peru and Miss Brazil be di oda two finalists



No African kontri bin make di top 21.







Miss Ghana Chelsea Tayui and Miss Cameroon Angele Kossinda



Some of di beauty queens use di pageant as opportunity to pass different messages.



