Misinformation is creating big problems for our game – Club Licensing Manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Club Licensing Manager, Mr. Julius Emunah has said misinformation is one of the reasons behind the recurrent incidents of Hooliganism in the country.



The ongoing football season has been blighted by several horrific incidents of hooliganism, denting the beauty of the game.



The latest episode happened on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Ayinase where some irate fans of Karela United attacked players and staff of Medeama after their 2-1 loss in the Round of 32 MTN FA Cup game.



“From the intelligence that we have picked, whatever that happened at Ayinase was as a result of misinformation.”



“I listened to the chief of the town this morning on a sister station mentioning that the military was deployed [to the stadium] by the away team.”



“If the chief of the town speaks this way, it tells you that already in the town, there’s information that the away team are the ones deploying the military and you know what that reaction will be."



“These are some of the little things that we overlook that are creating the bigger problems for our game. The misinformation is too much!”



“We plead that club officials will act in that responsible manner. Because if that is not done, we can deploy thousand military men, people will still misbehave,” Julius concluded on Takoradi-based Empire FM.



