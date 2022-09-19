Ministry of Youth and Sports launches Stars 4 Qatar promo

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Priscilla Nimako, ISD, Contributor

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched a promo dubbed ‘Stars 4 Qatar Promo’ in Accra to whip interest and raise funds for the senior national team, the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Other initiators of the promo are the Ghana Football Association (GFA) National Lotteries Authority and Zenith Bank.



Dr. Osman Haruna Tweneboah, the Chief Accountant of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who represented the Minister, said the winners of the draw would be given free air tickets, match tickets, and accommodation to watch all Black Stars games in Qatar.



He urged the football fraternity to use the shortcode * 899# to generate funds to support the national team.



Mr. Tony Aubynn, an Executive Committee member of the GFA applauded the corporate entities National Lotteries Authority and Zenith Bank for coming on board to support the GFA and the Ministry.



The Marketing Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, Bernard Mensah assured Ghanaians that the draw would be free and fair and encouraged the public to participate massively.



The promo would run for seven weeks, with three draws each week, and patrons need GHC 2 to be part of the promo.