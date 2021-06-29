Minister redeems pledge to Upper West RFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has donated a cash amount of GH₵10,000.00 to the Upper West Regional Football Association (RFA) as a contribution towards Sports development in the region.



The minister in an earlier meeting with the RFA promised to support the champions of the division-two league underway in the region with a cash price of GH₵5,000.00 for the ultimate champion, GH₵3,000.00 and GH₵2,000.00 for the first and second runners-up respectively when he donated 18 sets of a football jersey and 40 footballs to the association on Monday, June 21, 2021.



The cash donation is therefore part of measures to help develop sports in the region and to redeem the pledge he made.



“I have the money here to be given to the chairman so that people will not say I am just paying lip service.



For us in the New Patriotic Party, when we promise, we deliver”, the Minister said.



Aside the cash donation, he also handed over eleven sets of jerseys to the RFA to help promote soccer in the region.



Dr. Salih reiterated his commitment to supporting sporting activities, as it could help contribute to the development of the region, and the nation at large.



The Chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association (RFA), Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya, commended the Minister for swiftly fulfilling his promise, and said the donation would serve as a motivation to the clubs to put up their best to help uplift the name of the region.



He assured the Minister that he would be invited to do the kick-off of the final match of the ongoing division-two league in the region.



Alhaji Yahaya reminded the Minister of the request of the RFA for the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to reintroduce the departmental league in the region to serve as a source of employment for footballers.



The RFA Chairman also urged the media to support sporting activities, especially football, to help develop the industry in the region.