Press Releases of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Mindset Group

Mindset Group makes Christmas merrier with Jesus in the park 2020

Jesus in the park 2020 is slated for December 26

The Mindset group is set to lead the mood for Christmas in Accra with a party and musical family fun event christened ‘Jesus in the park 2020’.

The event scheduled for 26th December 2020 at the Aburi Gardens is to usher Christians and Christian families into the festive period in commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.



The event is expected to span the entirety of the day and be etched in the minds of attendees as one of their best memories ever.



According to the manager of the event, Fred Kludze, the event is a progressive effort to create a fun-filled end-of-year atmosphere following a stressful and eventful 2020 which brought in its tides COVID-19.



He further indicated that the event is not just for Christians but anyone hoping to release some stress while listening to some of the best musicians in Ghana with loads of food and drinks available to dine and drink on.



The Jesus in the Park 2020 Concert is expected to host over 500 people in this year’s event. Some activities lined-up for the event include food bazaar and cooking contest, Indoor and Family games such as Ludo, Oware and Drafts.



There shall be a gospel music concert led by seasoned Ghanaian gospel artistes such as MOG and Joyce Blessing.



Kids are not left out of the excitement. There is a special fun-packed session for children. It’s called ‘The Kids Zone’. It features fun activities ranging from face painting to computer and virtual reality games.

Admission is completely free of charge! Come and join us at the Aburi Gardens in celebrating this Christmas in Grandeur!



For more inquiries and sponsorship, kindly call 0559144430.



The event is proudly sponsored by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Beyond The Return!

