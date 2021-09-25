Milovan will not live in a hotel, we'll give him a decent accommodation - GFA

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has refuted reports that the newly-appointed coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac will live in a hotel.



At a press conference to unveil the coach, he said the GFA will provide the coach with decent accommodation.



“The GFA will provide Milovan Rajevac with decent accommodation. He will not live in a hotel.” Kurt Okraku said.



The Serbian has agreed on a one-year deal with the GFA.



The extension of the contract is based on qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Rajevac will be paid a monthly salary of $30,000.



The GFA further announced that the coach is also entitled to a $600,000 bonus if he wins next year’s Africa cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and secures the World Cup qualification.