Milovan could be sacked if Black Stars fail to beat Comoros – Saddick Adams

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Sports Broadcaster, Saddick Adams also known as Sports Obama believes that the Ghana Football Association would be left with no other choice than to sack coach Milovan Rajevac if the Black Stars fail to beat Comoros.



The Black Stars come up against the Islanders in their final Group C encounter on Tuesday January 18, 2022 at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.



Ghana will knocked out of the tournament if they fail to earn the all three points against Comoros. The Black Stars lost their first match to Morocco by 1-0 before going on to drawing 1-1 with Gabon.



According to Saddick Adams, the Serbian tactician will be on his way out if the Black Stars fails to win their final group match.



Saddick Adams said, “Milo needs to make changes, he needs to make a whole revolution because if we don’t win this, I’m not sure Milo will continue to be the coach of the Black Stars.



He also added that, “What needs to be done today is for the players to be able to show real hunger, skill because big names will not be enough for Ghana.”



A 2-0 victory for Ghana and a defeat for Morocco could see Ghana place 2nd in Group C of the AFCON 2021.



