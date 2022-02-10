Milovan Rajevac will be paid up to the end of September - NSA

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Majeed Bawa has revealed that Milovan Rajevac will be paid till the end of September.



The Serbian trainer, who was on a monthly salary of $30,000 was sacked after Ghana's disastrous campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



However, the former Algeria and Thailand coach has eight months remaining of his original contract.



"Coach Milovan Rajevac will be paid up to the end of September that is when his contract with Ghana will expire," said Majeed Bawa on Sikka FM.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has replaced him with Otto Addo, after announcing the Borussia Dortmund trainer and scout will lead the team for the games against Nigeria.



Majeed Bawa also revealed that the government opted for Chris Hughton, who has been made Technical Advisor for the new bench.



"It was not only Chris Hughton that the Ghana government wanted, Government wanted the best for the Black Stars," added Majeed Bawa.