Milovan Rajevac wants to build new Black Stars capable of competing at the highest level

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac says he wants to build a solid team capable of competing with any national team in the world.



The Serbian trainer began his second stint with the Black Stars on a good note after securing two wins against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier earlier this month.



According to Rajevac, comparing the team he worked with in the past and that of the current squad, Ghana football has a great future but he only needs time to develop the players.



“It is not easy to compare but definitely the last generation was very strong and successful and in this generation, I can see a lot of talents, many beautiful talents for the future so Ghanaians shouldn’t worry about the future of Ghana football.



“It is important to develop them well and as I said, this is just the beginning and it takes time to set up everything and to correct some things and to make Ghana okay in competitive football at the highest level. This is something that is my job and luckily in this last camp, the atmosphere was amazing among everybody and as I said earlier. I am really grateful for the opportunity to work in this condition, I have people around me who are very dedicated to their work, my technical team, medical department, equipment officers and President of the GFA was very supportive and all members of the committee including the Ministry and president of the country. We all have the same goal and this is the only way we can achieve great success.



“I can see so many good comments from the media and the fans so they are equally important in this process. The only way we can achieve great things is if we think the same way and know what is our primary target and do everything in our power to achieve that together and I think we are on the right path”, he added.



The 67-year old has been one of Ghana’s best coaches in the last decade with his performances.



Milo who was appointed on a one-year contract by the Ghana Football Association has been tasked to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in 2022.



A project which will earn him $300,000 if he can succeed.



Ghana faces Ethiopia and South Africa in the final phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.