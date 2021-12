Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The media is invited to a Press Conference Today, December 21, 2021, at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association.



The Conference which is scheduled for 2pm will be addressed by Coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac as he names his provisional squad ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 33rd edition of the TotalEnegies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed.