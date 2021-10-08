Milovan Rajevac to field strong squad against Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac is expected to field a strong squad against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



The Black Stars will play host to the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium before the reverse fixture in Harare on October 12, 2021.



Ghana has had a shaky start to the qualifying campaign after recording a win and a defeat after two rounds of matches in Group G.



However, the 67-year-old who has been tasked to qualify the team to the World Cup is expected to name a strong starting lineup to face Zimbabwe due to the availability of top stars in the team.



Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax are available for selection having missed South Africa and Ethiopia clash last month due to injuries under Charles Akonnor.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and in-form Kamaldeen Sulemana are all in line to feature against Zimbabwe.



The Black Stars will be hoping to secure all six points to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group to the play-offs.







