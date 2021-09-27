Milovan Rajevac to bring changes to Black Stars squad, wants only committed players

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac will hand call ups to only committed players in his yet-to-be-announced Black Stars call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



The 67-year-old has started monitoring all the players that have played in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers under former Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



Rajevac arrived in the country last Monday to begin work per the contract signed with the Ghana Football Association.



Milovan Rajevac is reported to be working on the squad named by Coach Akonnor for the doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.



Akonnor named the squad before he was sacked by the Ghana FA for non-performance.



GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt that some players to have been invited in the previous games will not be invited as the Serbian coach is ready to work with only committed and players performing at club level.



Rajevac has requested to watch the last 10 games played by the Black Stars which will influence his decision in naming his squad this week.



The Serbian coach has been given a task to qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar next year.



He will receive a $300,000 winning package should he secure qualification to the World Cup.



Milovan Rajevac is expected to name his squad this week for the two games against Zimbabwe.