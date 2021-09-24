Milovan Rajevac to be unveiled as Black Stars coach today

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Coach is expected to unveil Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars later today, September 24, 2021.



The FA announced yesterday that it will hold a press conference but failed to mention the purpose of the event. Reports however indicate that the Okraku-led administration will be announcing the rival of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.



The Serbian trainer is already in the country and due to append his signature to a deal that will last two years.



He is rumored to be on a $45,000 a month salary with a further $600,000 bonus if he achieves the targets of winning the 2021 AFCON and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. On Thursday, September, 23,2021, the Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a statement denying claims that it had agreed on the choice of Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars.



GhanaWeb sources however indicate that the issues have been trashed out and that unless something dramatic happens today, Coach Milo will begin his second stint with the Black Stars.



Milo is fondly remembered for sending Ghana to the quarter-final and final of the 2010 World Cup and AFCON respectively.



He is replacing CK Akonnor who was sacked by the FA earlier this month over poor performance.



In ten games played under Akonnor, the Black Stars won 4, drew 2 and lost four with the defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers being the final straw.



Milo’s first assignment will be a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe next month.



