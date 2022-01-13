Milovan Rajevac tips Thomas Partey to win AFCON 2021 best player

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Milovan Rajevac certain Thomas Partey will improve in subsequent games



Gabon beat Comoros in Group C



Ghana to face Gabon Friday



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said Ghana's star midfielder, Thomas Partey will emerge as the best player of the 2021 African up of Nations, ongoing in Cameroon.



The Serbian gaffer believes Partey will come good after a sloppy performance by the Arsenal man during the team's loss against Morocco last Monday, January 10, 2022.



Morocco earned a slim 1-0 against Ghana through Sofiane Boufal's late strike after Partey's mistake to set up Boufal in the box.



Speaking ahead of Ghana's second game, the experienced trainer admitted that the 27-year-old had a poor show against Morocco.



"Thomas Partey, maybe this match he didn't play his level but in the next matches, he'll prove that he is top player."



Rajevac, however, added emphatically that Thomas Partey will end the competition as the best player.



"He (Partey) will be the best player of this tournament"



Ghana will take on Gabon in the second group game at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium as they look back to winning ways.



The Panthers in their first game won 1-0 against newcomers, Comoros, hence they are tied with Morocco with 3 points at the top of Group C.