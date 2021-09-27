Milovan Rajevac reveals how home-based players will be invited to the Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Newly appointed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said that locally-based players will be selected to play for the national team based on their performances.



According to the 67-year-old, selection of players to the Black Stars is open to all Ghanaian players thus players performing at the top level will be invited irrespective of them being based abroad or at home.



“Only their performance will get them selected in the team,” Milovan Rajevac gave a response on whether home-based players will be given a chance in his team at Friday’s press conference.



“You remember Daniel Yeboah played for Liberty Professionals at that time and he played the first game against Lesotho which he even started.



“Their performance is what will recommend them to be selected in the team. Every Ghanaian can play for the national team and that is how it should be. My assistants and I will see, watch and cover so we can pick the best. Players talk on the pitch.”



Milo as he is popularly known among Ghanaian fans said he has the final say regarding Black Stars call ups.



“I’m ready to share ideas with management on call ups to the national team but when it comes to the final decision, I will be the one to do that,” he said.



The Serbian coach takes over the Black Stars job for a second stint after he was unveiled by the Ghana Football Association on Friday.



Milovan Rajevac has signed a one-year performance-based contract which is renewable should he qualify the team for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



The former Algeria coach is expected to name his squad this week for the doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.