Milovan Rajevac reflects on victory over Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has described the back-to-back victories over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as a big relief for him.



The Serbian trainer returned for a second spell with the Black Stars and has been tasked to qualify the team to the biggest soccer Mundial next year.



In his first two games, he masterminded the double victories over the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



Reflecting on the game, the 67-year-old said, “Yeah definitely it was a relief because we managed to achieve our target.”



“The last few weeks were very hard, I didn’t sleep well because there were too many things to be done and after that period, now it is a relief so we can focus on our next challenge,” he said.



Ghana will have to beat Ethiopia and South Africa to progress to the next stage of the competition.







