Milovan Rajevac promises call-ups for locally-based players

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Milovan Rajevac, the head coach of the Black Stars has said that the team will not be the preserve of foreign-based players under his watch.



In an interview with GFA media on Monday, October 18, 2021, Milovan Rajevac said that any Ghanaian player worth his salt will be given a look-in with the Black Stars.



The opportunity will not be the exclusive right of players who ply their trade outside the shores of the country as locally-based players will get the chance to impress him and his technical team.



Milovan however believes that the focus of Ghanaians should be on getting players who merit call ups into the team and not necessarily where they ply their trade.



He promised to follow the local league when it resumes and scout the best talents for the Black Stars.



“If you look at my previous spell here, you will understand it is important to have strong players at every department in the team. Obviously, every good player will get an opportunity both home and abroad. Very soon the league will start and I will be keeping an eye on the players,” Milovan Rajevac said in the interview.



Milovan’s first call-up upon his return saw five locally-based players making the team. The players included Danlad Ibrahim, Richard Atta, Philemon Baffour, Ismail Ganiyu and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Milovan Rajevac also appealed to Ghanaians to rally behind the team as it bids to qualify for next year's World Cup. “I must say that I am happy because I am getting lots of support and one of my goals is to make people of Ghana happy because football is life here and for Ghana to qualify to the World Cup, it is something that the whole country will be extremely happy and ecstatic about that. As I have managed to do that in the past, I hope we will be able to do this again. So I will do everything I can to make the whole nation happy, this is my target and mission so nothing else matters and the only way we can succeed is if we do this together,” the Serbian tactician said.



“Government, GFA, players, technical team, fans and media, we all have the same agenda and want the same thing so if we support each other as we did in the past, I feel we are on the right path and if we manage to do that in the last time, why can’t we do that again. Everything is in our hands and with the support and unity, desire and determination and the fact that we are ready to fight and give our best for this country, I think we can achieve great things in the future.”



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League will kick off on October 29, 2021.



