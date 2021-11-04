Milovan Rajevac names 4 local players ahead of Ethiopia and South Africa games

• Two Dreams FC players have been named in the Black Stars call-up



• Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko had one player each



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has included four local players in his 28-man squad for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Four Ghana Premier League players namely Richard Attah, Philemon Baffour, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu and youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were all named in the squad.



Two of these four players are from Dreams FC (Fatawu and Philemon) while giants Accra Hearts of Oak (Attah) and Asante Kotoko (Ganiyu) had one player each.



Mubarak Wakaso has also returned to the team after missing out in the doubleheader against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



Below is the full squad:





Coach Milovan announces his Black Stars squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa pic.twitter.com/vSEZC0ILq0