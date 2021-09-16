Milovan Rajevac is the best Black Stars coach in the last 30 years – Kwakye Ofosu

Sports News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, former Deputy Minister of Information has expressed excitement with reports of the impending arrival of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as the next Black Stars.



Kwakye Ofosu contends that Rajevac is the best trainer the senior national team has had in the last three decades and that his imminent arrival is good for the team.



In a Facebook post, Kwakye Ofosu noted that Milovan Rajevac could lead the team to success as he did in his first time in charge.



“Milovan Rajevac is the best Black Stars Coach in the last 30 years. His speculated return is music to my ears,” he said. Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to a quarter-final finish at the 2010 World Cup. Before that, Rajevac’s Black Stars were defeated by Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.



According to reports he has been settled on by the three-member committee set up by the FA to become the next Ghana coach.



Reports suggest that the committee will submit its report to the Executive Council of the FA today, September 16, 2021.



The FA will also hold talks with the Sports Ministry over his reported $45,000 a month salary after which the appointment will be confirmed.



‘Coach Milo’ as he is popularly known in Ghana, will be taking over from Charles Akonnor who was sacked over poor performance. Akonnor was sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, September 14, 2021, following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” a section of the statement said.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



