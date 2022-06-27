Milovan Rajevac deserves credit for his contributions to the Black Stars' World Cup qualification – Randy Abbey

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Milovan Rajevac also deserves credit for Ghana's World Cup qualification – Randy Abbey



Host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV and Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey, says that Former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac deserves to be credited for his major contributions to Ghana's qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



According to him, Coach Milo helped Ghana reach the playoff, and he should be credited for his immense contribution to the team's qualification.



"Remember that Milovan Rajevac helped Ghana to reach the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup. Without him, we would not have been there," FootballGhana quoted him.



He added: "Yes, we had a bad Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], but he must be applauded for the work he did with the team by leading the team to the playoff," he added.



Coach Milo became CK Akonnor's successor in September 2021.



The 64-year-old Serbian, who was on a one-year renewable deal, led the Black Stars to seal a place in the playoffs, where the team was paired with Nigeria.



Milovan Rajevac was, however, sacked in January 2022 after an abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.



Black Stars Otto Addo was named the successor to Milovan Rajevac and led Ghana to beat Nigeria in a two-legged playoff tie to return to the Mundial for the fourth time in the country's history.





