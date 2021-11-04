Milovan Rajevac defends decision to include Philemon Baffour in Black Stars squad

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has defended his decision to include under-fire defender Philemon Baffour in his latest Black Stars call-up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Philemon Baffour was named alongside twenty-seven other players by head coach Milovan Rajevac on November 4, 2021, as Ghana prepares for the final phase of the first stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Baffour took over the Twitter trends after he was named in the 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers because he is yet to play in the team despite his constant presence.



However, Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has explained why he left the Dreams FC defender on the bench in the doubleheader against Zimbabwe and his subsequent inclusion in the new squad.



“You know as I explained earlier, before these two matches, there was no space to make mistakes and I had to be sure that every player I select will deliver. This was the only reason why I chose a tall and strong defense to make sure that we don’t concede unnecessary goals and that is why Philemon didn’t play in the two games under me. He is part of the future because he was with the U-20 team that won the WAFU and he is young,” he explained.