Milovan Rajevac claims Ghana missed many chances and Morocco were lucky

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

As if the Serbian trainer watched a different game but he claims his side the Black Stars missed a lot of chances that is why they lost 1-0 to Morocco who was very lucky with the win.



A lacklustre Black Stars side lost their opening game in the African Cup of Nations against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday evening at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium.



Sofiane Boufal was the hero late on as he shot from inside the box into the corner of the net after a defensive collapse as Thomas Partey failed to clear a ball after sliding.



Aside from Joseph Paintsil who covered himself in glory with his display none of Ghana's attackers caused the Moroccan side any problems in the game the North Africans dominated possession, had more shots on target among others.



Speaking at the post-match press conference the Serbian trainer claimed that Ghana missed a lot of chances and there was no need to make changes early as the game was tight.



"We missed many chances and Morocco were a bit luckier in the end".



"Everything was really tight and I felt the team was functioning well, so there was no need to make unnecessary substitutions, up till the moment we conceded, we were in full control of the match".



Meanwhile official match statistics showed that Morocco had 12 shots with three on target whiles Ghana had 5 shots with two on target.