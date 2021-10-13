Milovan Rajevac can build a team that will win trophies with the right support - Sannie Daara

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has said that with the right support, Milovan Rajevac, can build a team capable of winning trophies for Ghana.



The Serbian trainer after leaving the West African country a decade has made a return.



Rajevac signed a one-year renewable contract with the Ghana Football Association.



In his first two games played, the 67-year-old has steered the Black Stars to amass all six points against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the matchday three and four games.



“I believe going forward when Milovan Rajevac gets the chance to watch the rest of Ghanaian talents around, he will build a great team which can withstand the test of time,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



Milovan Rajevac has been tasked to steer the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 Mundial in Qatar and win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.



He is assisted by Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu.