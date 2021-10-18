Milovan Rajevac calls on gov’t, GFA, Ghanaians to support Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Milovan Rajevac is calling on the government, the football association, and Ghanaians to support the Black Stars to achieve its goals.



The Serbian tactician was appointed for the second time in September to be the head coach of the Black Stars.



For his mandate, he has been tasked to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also steer the side to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



After starting off with flying colours with two wins against Zimbabwe, Coach Milovan Rajevac says he needs the support of everyone to succeed.



“I must say that I am happy because I am getting lots of support and one of my goals is to make people of Ghana happy because football is life here and for Ghana to qualify to the World Cup, it is something that the whole country will be extremely happy and ecstatic about that. As I have managed to do that in the past, I hope we will be able to do this again so I will do everything I can to make the whole nation happy, this is my target and mission so nothing else matters and the only way we can succeed is if we do this together,” the Serbian tactician has said.



Coach Milovan Rajevac continued, “Government, GFA, players, technical team, fans and media, we all have the same agenda and want the same thing so if we support each other as we did in the past, I feel we are on the right path and if we manage to do that in the last, why can’t we do that again. Everything is in our hands and with the support and unity, desire and determination and the fact that we are ready to fight and give our best for this country, I think we can achieve great things in the future.”



The coach appealed for the support during an interview with the media team of the Ghana FA.