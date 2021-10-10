Milo’s Black Stars hailed after 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana are being hailed on social media after beating The Warriors of Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Two late goals from Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew ensured that coach Milovan Rajevac marked his return with a victory.



Ghana scored first through a well-worked goal from Kudus but the goal was cancelled out by Zimbabwe via the spot.



Thomas Partey restored Ghana’s lead with a solo effort that ended with a drive to the bottom corner of the Zimbabwean goal post.



Andre Ayew rose above his markers to head home the third goal to seal victory for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



On social media, some football fans have applauded the team for chalking victory over Zimbabwe.



Coach Milovan Rajevac also enjoyed some praise for improving the overall display of the Black Stars. There were also trolls for former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor.



Ghana will travel to Zimbabwe for the return fixture on Tuesday.



Read some posts below





In just 15 minutes Milo has performed better with the Black Stars than CK Akonnor did in over a year. — Don (@Opresii) October 9, 2021

That first half experiment of playing Partey and Dede as pivots really limited Thomas Partey. Good that Milo read it and switched things up. — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) October 9, 2021

Those who were furious because there was shortage of Milo at the Partey should come back and apologize. The Partey is banging now ???????? — Nungua Burna (@viewsdey) October 9, 2021

Kudus to Milo, he has really made Black stars akonnor without even making dede about it. — Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) October 9, 2021

I can’t remember the last time Black Stars played proper football from start to finish



Milo has done in one game what CK Akonnor couldn’t do in 1 million matches — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) October 9, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana 19 yrs

Mohammed Kudus. 21 yrs

Abdul Fatahu 17yrs

Benjamin Tetteh. 24 yrs

Yaw Yeboah 24yrs

Samuel Owusu. 25years



Milo got some amazing Talents to build the Black Stars with — ABOA BANKU????‍???????????????????? (TWO TERTY) (@Aboa_Banku1) October 9, 2021

The black stars are back with Tactical Milo. Kudus and Thomas Partey bossing the midfield Dede Ayew back on form defense and Attack solid without Jordan Ayew. Give us the Afcon and World Cup already. — sb k GYESi???????? (@_gyesi) October 9, 2021

Well done to the Black Stars and Milo. Seen all I need to see for this game. The right tweaks were made after ???????? drew level. Changes impacted the game positively. More importantly they didn't look frazzled at key moments. I'll take that as progress. For now.. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) October 9, 2021

FT: Ghana ???????? 3-1 ???????? Zimbabwe



Flattering score for a difficult, grinding win. 2nd half showed how much work to be done.



Milo's subs spot on. But we need to talk about Andre and how best to use him. Ben Tetteh promising, Iddrisu impactful.



Next: Zimbabwe again on Tue. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) October 9, 2021