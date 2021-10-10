You are here: HomeSports2021 10 10Article 1376464

Milo’s Black Stars hailed after 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana are being hailed on social media after beating The Warriors of Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Two late goals from Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew ensured that coach Milovan Rajevac marked his return with a victory.

Ghana scored first through a well-worked goal from Kudus but the goal was cancelled out by Zimbabwe via the spot.

Thomas Partey restored Ghana’s lead with a solo effort that ended with a drive to the bottom corner of the Zimbabwean goal post.

Andre Ayew rose above his markers to head home the third goal to seal victory for the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

On social media, some football fans have applauded the team for chalking victory over Zimbabwe.

Coach Milovan Rajevac also enjoyed some praise for improving the overall display of the Black Stars. There were also trolls for former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor.

Ghana will travel to Zimbabwe for the return fixture on Tuesday.

