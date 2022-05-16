Millionnaiare Kwaku Frimpong, son banned from Ghana football

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA demote Ashantigold to Division Two



Ashantigold CEO and Chairman banned from all football-related activities



AshantiGold found guilty of match fixing



Ashantigold SC Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has been banned from all football-related activities for the next ten years by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



His son, the CEO of Ashantigold has also been given a 96-month ban from all related football activities for his involvement in the fixed match that was played between the Miners and Inter Allies in 2021.



The decision is contained in the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association's ruling to demote Ashantigold from the Ghana Premier League to the Division Two League.



The club was found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.



The father and son have also been fined GH₵100,000 and GH₵50,000 respectively.



Read part of the GFA statement on Dr. Kweku Frimpong and his son Emmanuel in the post below:



"2. a. The President of Ashantigold SC Dr. Kwaku Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 120 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.



b. That a fine of One hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc100,000) is imposed on Dr. Kwaku Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.



3. a. That the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong

is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 96

months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League

Regulations 2019.



b. That a fine of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000) is imposed on the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







