Mikel Arteta reacts to Thomas Partey's red card against Liverpool

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has reacted to midfielder, Thomas Partey’s red card in his team’s 2-0 loss in the Carabao Cup semi-finals to Liverpool.



Thomas Partey had the biggest football nightmare in the space of three days after partaking in Ghana’s worst ever Africa Cup of Nations campaign and Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool.



The Ghanaian quickly returned to the camp of the Gunners after Ghana’s horrible performance in Cameroon only for him to dominate the headlines for the wrong reasons.



Thomas Partey’s spell in the Carabao Cup match against Liverpool was short-lived as he suffered a red card after coming on in the 74th minute.



Reacting to the red card and the defeat, Mikel Arteta said they have learnt their lessons and they need to work on their inability to finish games with eleven men.



"It is a big loss and we have to learn from that. We have played the last three games with ten men and against top sides you can't do that because we are completely exposed.”



"It's difficult enough to beat them, but with ten men it becomes a real challenge and it's not what we need with the number of players we have out, not to have him available,” Arteta said after the game.



