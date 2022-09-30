Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey will be available for Tottenham game

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey is available for Arsenal's game against Tottenham on Saturday, October 1, 2022.



Partey was doubtful for the North London derby after reportedly suffering a knee injury during the international break.



Arteta, with a big smile, confirmed that Partey "is part of the team" when asked about the Ghanaian's availability for the game during his pre-match press conference.



The midfielder, who recently recovered from a thigh injury, was named in Ghana's starting line-up for their game against Brazil on September 23, 2022, but was withdrawn due to discomfort during warmups.



The 29-year-old was permitted to depart the Ghana camp in France for further evaluation in London.





