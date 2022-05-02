Midfielder Yunus Musah lauds Valencia fans for massive support despite losing Copa Del Rey final

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Valencia youngster, Yunus Musah has praised the fans of the club for continuing to support the team despite that painful defeat to Real Betis in the Copa De Rey final.



The USMNT midfielder who is of Ghanaian roots featured in the final where he wasted a penalty during the shootout.



Speaking in an interview, the player says while the team is hurting for disappointing the fans, it helps to know the supporters are still behind the team.



“When things like this happen, players go through a difficult time, but here the fans have supported us a lot. That tells you about the values of Valencia CF. The team and the fans are together, in the good times and the bad,” Yunus Musah said.



The midfielder continued, “We wanted to win the cup and bring it back to Mestalla. It hurt us a lot not to get that after so much work, but the fans have supported us a lot and we want to do something to make them happy. I have had a lot of support in the moments in which I needed it most. I appreciate it so much."



