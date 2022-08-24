Midfielder Winful Cobbinah joins Egyptian side Petrojet SC

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah will feature for Egyptian outfit Petrojet after completing a move to the club this summer.



The former Hearts of Oak star joins the second-tier club as a free agent after leaving fellow Egyptian side Ceramica Cleopatra after the expiration of his contract.



The 30-year-old who joined Ceramica in November 2020 left the club at the expiration of his contract in June 2022.



Cobbinah is expected to play a key role for Petrojet as they seek to ascend to the Egyptian Premier League.



Since departing Ghana, Cobbinah has had stints with FK Tirana in Albanaia and Ceramica Cleopatra in Egypt.



