Midfielder Richard Boadu to miss Asante Kotoko crucial tie with WAFA

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Boadu will miss the matchday 27 tie against West African Football Academy [WAFA] on Sunday through suspension.



The Porcupine Warriors are seeking to return to winning ways against the Academy Boys having suffered two consecutive defeats.



Kotoko suffered a 2-1 defeat against RTU before a 3-1 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 25 and 26 games.



However, Boadu is expected to be out of the crucial tie due to the accumulation of cards.



Boadu has been very successful at the club since he joined the Reds from Tarkwa-based side, Medeama SC.



The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.



Despite their two defeats, Kotoko still sit top of the league summit with 52 points.