Midfielder Koby Arthur joins English side Dover Athletic

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Koby Arthur has completed his move to English lower-tier side Dover Athletic.



The midfielder joins the club after featuring in pre-season for the club.



He put pen to paper after he returned from isolation after ending his quarantine due to COVID-19.



"Dover Athletic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of former Birmingham City midfielder Koby Arthur," wrote the club on their official website.



"The 25-year-old Ghanaian featured in our pre-season games against Watford and Tonbridge Angels, where he scored our first goal after just 17 seconds in the 4-0 win.



"Arthur made 16 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham, including 12 in the Championship after making his debut against Wolves in April 2013.



"During his time with the Blues, Arthur, who will wear the number 22 shirt for Andy Hessenthaler’s side, also spent time on loan with League 2 Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City in the National League."



Arthur previously plays for Birmingham City, Cheltenham, Macclesfield, and Kidderminster.



