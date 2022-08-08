Midfielder Emmanuel Danso joins Norwegian side Stromsgodset

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Danso has joined Norwegian side Strømsgodset from Olympic Lyon.



The 21-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club as a free agent.



Danso earned a contract after impressing the technical team in training.



The youngster spent three and half seasons with Olympic Lyon mostly with the reserve team.



He trained with the Lyon first team regularly before the COVID-19 pandemic.



After his contract expiration, Danso received several offers from other clubs but opted to join Strømsgodset due to the influence of some former Ghanaian players at the club such as Mohammed Abu, Nana Boateng and Adam Larsen Kwarasey.



According to Strømsgodset, it also helps that his good friend Ernest Boahene is already at the club. After good references, he has been convinced that Strømsgodset is the right club for him



"Danso is an exciting midfielder with good progress in his passing game. He is calm and wise with the ball at his feet and fits in well with our style of play. We are very pleased to have him in place, and look forward to following his development going forward", Strømsgodset head of sports and player logistics, Jostein Flo said after the unveiling.



Emmanuel Danso will wear the number 20 jersey at the club.