Midfielder Emmanuel Besea set to leave Italy

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Besea might leave Italy during the January transfer window; the Vis Pesaro midfielder is interested in a few Serie C clubs, but an offer from Malta has come in.



According to TMW, Hamrun Spartans has made a contract offer to the former Viterbese for one and a half years.



Emmanuel Besea, 24 and born in Wenchi, made eight appearances for Vis Pesaro after joining them in July last year from Italian third tier side Viterbese on a one year contract. He scored one goal for the club in the Serie C.



Besea made his professional debut in the Serie B for Modena on 17 October 2015 in a game against Ascoli.



His contract with Frosinone was terminated by mutual consent before joining Vis Pesaro.



